Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 968.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 968 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

Concord Biotech's stock opened at 971.65 and closed at 973.85 on the last day. The high for the day was 980 and the low was 965. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 4954 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:05 AM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹968, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹968.15

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 968, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.02% and the value has decreased by 0.15.

04 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹967, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹968.15

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 967, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.12% and has decreased by 1.15.

04 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹971.6, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹973.85

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 971.6 with a percent change of -0.23. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -2.25, indicating a decrease of 2.25. Overall, the stock price of Concord Biotech has seen a slight decrease.

04 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹973.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Concord Biotech had a trading volume of 4954 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 973.85.

