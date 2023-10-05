Hello User
Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 1078.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1056.1 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at 1078 and closed at 1078.15. The stock's high for the day was 1084.6, while the low was 1050.2. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is currently at 11048.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1114.2 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 16847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1078.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 16,847 shares. The closing price for Concord Biotech was 1078.15.

