Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 968.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 965 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech's stock had an open price of 962.05 and a close price of 968.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 974.95 and a low of 960. The market capitalization is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high is 1022 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 4138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹968.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4138. The closing price for the shares was 968.15.

