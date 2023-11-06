Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price for Concord Biotech was ₹1130.95 and the close price was ₹1130.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1159.3 and a low of ₹1130. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11967.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1258 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 4119 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.