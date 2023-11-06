Hello User
Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1144.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1149.8 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day, the open price for Concord Biotech was 1130.95 and the close price was 1130.05. The stock reached a high of 1159.3 and a low of 1130. The market capitalization of the company is 11967.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1258 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock was 4119 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1149.8, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1144.6

As per the current data, the price of Concord Biotech stock is 1149.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

06 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1130.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4119. The closing price for the stock was 1130.05.

