Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was ₹1050.05 and the close price was ₹1056.1. The stock had a high of ₹1100 and a low of ₹1050.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11408.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1114.2 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 14556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.