Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 3.26 %. The stock closed at 1056.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1090.55 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was 1050.05 and the close price was 1056.1. The stock had a high of 1100 and a low of 1050.05. The market capitalization of the company is 11408.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1114.2 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock was 14556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1090.55, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹1056.1

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1090.55, with a percent change of 3.26 and a net change of 34.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.26% or 34.45.

06 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1056.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, a total of 14,556 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1056.1.

