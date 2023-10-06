Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was ₹1050.05 and the close price was ₹1056.1. The stock had a high of ₹1100 and a low of ₹1050.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11408.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1114.2 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 14556 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1090.55, with a percent change of 3.26 and a net change of 34.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.26% or ₹34.45.
On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, a total of 14,556 shares were traded.
