Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹952.05 and closed at ₹969.6 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹992.55 and a low of ₹952.05. The company has a market capitalization of 0.0 cr. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1022 and a low of ₹900. On the BSE, a total of 16,392 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.