Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹952.05 and closed at ₹969.6 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹992.55 and a low of ₹952.05. The company has a market capitalization of 0.0 cr. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1022 and a low of ₹900. On the BSE, a total of 16,392 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1000. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹11.1.
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹987.85. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, which means the stock has decreased by ₹1.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day, Concord Biotech had a volume of 16392 shares and closed at a price of ₹969.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!