Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 988.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1000 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

Concord Biotech's stock opened at 952.05 and closed at 969.6 on the last day. The stock had a high of 992.55 and a low of 952.05. The company has a market capitalization of 0.0 cr. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1022 and a low of 900. On the BSE, a total of 16,392 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1000, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹988.9

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1000. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 11.1.

06 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹987.85, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹988.9

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 987.85. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, which means the stock has decreased by 1.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

06 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹969.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Concord Biotech had a volume of 16392 shares and closed at a price of 969.6.

