Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 1140.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1162.85 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech opened at 1152.45 and closed at 1144.6. The stock had a high of 1159.1 and a low of 1133.55. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is 11972.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1258 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock was 2680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1162.85, up 2% from yesterday's ₹1140.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is 1162.85. It has experienced a 2% percent change, resulting in a net change of 22.8.

07 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is 1134.05, while the high price is 1170.

07 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1144.45, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1144.6

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1144.45 with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.01% and the net change is a decrease of 0.15. Overall, the stock price for Concord Biotech has experienced a slight decline.

07 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.08%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
07 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1144.45, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1144.6

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1144.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.

07 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1144.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2680. The closing price of the shares was 1144.6.

