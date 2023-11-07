Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech opened at ₹1152.45 and closed at ₹1144.6. The stock had a high of ₹1159.1 and a low of ₹1133.55. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is ₹11972.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1258 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 2680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.