Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 988.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1008 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

Concord Biotech's stock opened at 987.85 and closed at 988.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1067.5, while the lowest price was 985.95. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1022, and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 53,155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹988.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech had a volume of 53,155 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 988.9.

