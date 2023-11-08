Hello User
Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 1202.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1228.95 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of Concord Biotech, the stock opened at 1142 and closed at 1140.05. The highest price reached during the day was 1208, while the lowest price was 1134.05. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is currently at 12,537.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1258, and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 17,040 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1228.95, up 2.23% from yesterday's ₹1202.1

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1228.95, which represents a 2.23% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 26.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure211.55.852.84207.4141.7539438.56
R R Kabel1597.1571.54.691550.01137.618018.87
Concord Biotech1233.3531.252.61258.0900.012902.84
TVS Supply Chain Solutions215.6-4.15-1.89257.95193.959573.145
Signatureglobal India671.016.752.56662.05444.19428.27
08 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Concord Biotech stock is 1199.35 and the high price is 1254.

08 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1230.35, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹1202.1

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1230.35, with a percent change of 2.35 and a net change of 28.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.35% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 28.25 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.45%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1198.45, up 5.12% from yesterday's ₹1140.05

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1198.45. It has experienced a 5.12% increase, resulting in a net change of 58.4.

08 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1140.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 17,040. The closing price for the shares was 1,140.05.

