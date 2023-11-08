Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of Concord Biotech, the stock opened at ₹1142 and closed at ₹1140.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1208, while the lowest price was ₹1134.05. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is currently at ₹12,537.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1258, and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 17,040 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1228.95, which represents a 2.23% increase from the previous trading day. The net change is 26.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|211.5
|5.85
|2.84
|207.4
|141.75
|39438.56
|R R Kabel
|1597.15
|71.5
|4.69
|1550.0
|1137.6
|18018.87
|Concord Biotech
|1233.35
|31.25
|2.6
|1258.0
|900.0
|12902.84
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|215.6
|-4.15
|-1.89
|257.95
|193.95
|9573.145
|Signatureglobal India
|671.0
|16.75
|2.56
|662.05
|444.1
|9428.27
The current day's low price of Concord Biotech stock is ₹1199.35 and the high price is ₹1254.
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1230.35, with a percent change of 2.35 and a net change of 28.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.35% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 28.25 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.45%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1198.45. It has experienced a 5.12% increase, resulting in a net change of 58.4.
On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 17,040. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,140.05.
