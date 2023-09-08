Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹982.85 and closed at ₹1005.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1008, while the lowest was ₹975. The company's market capitalization is currently 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1067.5 and the 52-week low is ₹900. A total of 13,017 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

