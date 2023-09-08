Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -2.25 %. The stock closed at 1005.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 983.25 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at 982.85 and closed at 1005.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1008, while the lowest was 975. The company's market capitalization is currently 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1067.5 and the 52-week low is 900. A total of 13,017 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1005.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 13,017. The closing price for the shares was 1005.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.