Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹982.85 and closed at ₹1005.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1008, while the lowest was ₹975. The company's market capitalization is currently 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1067.5 and the 52-week low is ₹900. A total of 13,017 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1005.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 13,017. The closing price for the shares was ₹1005.85.