Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech had an open price of ₹1202.1 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹1380 and a low of ₹1199.35. The market cap of the company is ₹13783.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1258 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the day was 45,699 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1317.55. There has been a 9.6% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of ₹115.45.
