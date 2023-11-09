Hello User
Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 9.6 %. The stock closed at 1202.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1317.55 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech had an open price of 1202.1 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 1380 and a low of 1199.35. The market cap of the company is 13783.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1258 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 45,699 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1317.55, up 9.6% from yesterday's ₹1202.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is 1317.55. There has been a 9.6% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 115.45.

09 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1202.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, a total volume of 45,699 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 1202.1.

