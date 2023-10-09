Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech opened at ₹1115.05 and closed at ₹1090.55. The stock had a high of ₹1175.25 and a low of ₹1101. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,720.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1175.25 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The stock had a trading volume of 44,404 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1107. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹13.35.
Concord Biotech's stock price is currently at ₹1097.9, which represents a decrease of 2% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -22.45, indicating a decline.
On the last day, Concord Biotech had a trading volume of 44,404 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,090.55.
