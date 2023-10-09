Hello User
Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 1120.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1107 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech opened at 1115.05 and closed at 1090.55. The stock had a high of 1175.25 and a low of 1101. The market capitalization of the company is 11,720.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1175.25 and the 52-week low is 900. The stock had a trading volume of 44,404 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1107, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹1120.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is 1107. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 13.35.

09 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1097.9, down -2% from yesterday's ₹1120.35

Concord Biotech's stock price is currently at 1097.9, which represents a decrease of 2% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -22.45, indicating a decline.

09 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1090.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Concord Biotech had a trading volume of 44,404 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,090.55.

