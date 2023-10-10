Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

Hello User
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 1120.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1145.2 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Concord Biotech's stock opened at 1097.9 and closed at 1120.35. The stock had a high of 1190 and a low of 1089.05. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is 11980.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1175.25, while the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock was 11900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1120.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,900. The closing price of the stock was 1120.35.

