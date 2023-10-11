Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Concord Biotech was ₹1158.95 and the close price was ₹1145.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1158.95 and a low of ₹1131.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12009.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1190 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 10663 shares.
