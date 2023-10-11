Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 1146.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1156.95 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, the open price of Concord Biotech was 1158.95 and the close price was 1145.2. The stock reached a high of 1158.95 and a low of 1131.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 12009.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1190 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock was 10663 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1156.95, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1146.55

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1156.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 10.4, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, this data suggests that Concord Biotech stock has seen a small but positive change in value.

11 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1145.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Concord Biotech's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,663. The closing price for the shares was 1145.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.