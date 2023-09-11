Hello User
Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 2.84 %. The stock closed at 983.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1011.2 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of Concord Biotech, the open price was 997 and the closing price was 983.25. The stock had a high of 1026 and a low of 994. The market capitalization of the company is 10578.79 crore. The 52-week high is 1067.5 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 11337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹983.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Concord Biotech had a trading volume of 11,337 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 983.25.

