Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day of Concord Biotech, the open price was ₹997 and the closing price was ₹983.25. The stock had a high of ₹1026 and a low of ₹994. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10578.79 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1067.5 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the day was 11337 shares.
11 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST
