Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 1146.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1160.05 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at 1156.95 and closed at 1146.55. The stock reached a high of 1173.15 and a low of 1149.55. The market capitalization of the company is 12,136.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1190, while the 52-week low is 900. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4328.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1146.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4328. The closing price for the stock was 1146.55.

