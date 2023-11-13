Hello User
Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 1303.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1326.05 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech had an open price of 1330 and a close price of 1303.7. The stock reached a high of 1338.55 and a low of 1320.1. The market capitalization of the company is 13872.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1397.95 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 4943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1303.7 on last trading day

The volume of shares traded for Concord Biotech on the BSE on the last day was 4943. The closing price of the shares was 1303.7.

