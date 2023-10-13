Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹1161.05 and closed at ₹1156.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1165.4, while the lowest price was ₹1146.95. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is ₹12,051.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1190 and a low of ₹900. The BSE volume for the day was 2532 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1155.05 with a net change of 4.4, which represents a 0.38 percent increase. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight gain in value.
On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2532, and the closing price for the stock was ₹1156.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!