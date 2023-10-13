Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹1161.05 and closed at ₹1156.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1165.4, while the lowest price was ₹1146.95. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is ₹12,051.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1190 and a low of ₹900. The BSE volume for the day was 2532 shares.

