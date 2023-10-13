Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 1150.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1155.05 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day, Concord Biotech's stock opened at 1161.05 and closed at 1156.1. The highest price reached during the day was 1165.4, while the lowest price was 1146.95. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is 12,051.79 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1190 and a low of 900. The BSE volume for the day was 2532 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1155.05, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1150.65

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1155.05 with a net change of 4.4, which represents a 0.38 percent increase. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight gain in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1156.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2532, and the closing price for the stock was 1156.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.