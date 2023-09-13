Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 13 Sep 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 995.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1004 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's open price was 1004.05 and the close price was 995.9. The stock reached a high of 1012.85 and a low of 975.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 10,503.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.5 and the 52-week low is 900. There were 14,860 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹995.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 14,860 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 995.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.