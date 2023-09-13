Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's open price was ₹1004.05 and the close price was ₹995.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1012.85 and a low of ₹975.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹10,503.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.5 and the 52-week low is ₹900. There were 14,860 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.