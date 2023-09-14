Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soaring in Positive Trade

On the last day, the open price of Concord Biotech was ₹988.05 and the close price was ₹1004.7. The stock had a high of ₹1033 and a low of ₹988.05. The market capitalization is ₹10702.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.5 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 10851 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1023, with a percent change of 1.82 and a net change of 18.3. This means that the stock has increased by 1.82% and has seen a net increase of 18.3 points.
