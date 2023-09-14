Hello User
Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soaring in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 1004.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1023 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day, the open price of Concord Biotech was 988.05 and the close price was 1004.7. The stock had a high of 1033 and a low of 988.05. The market capitalization is 10702.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1067.5 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock was 10851 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1023, up 1.82% from yesterday's ₹1004.7

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1023, with a percent change of 1.82 and a net change of 18.3. This means that the stock has increased by 1.82% and has seen a net increase of 18.3 points.

14 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1004.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Concord Biotech's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 10,851. The closing price for the day was 1004.7.

