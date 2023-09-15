Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹1013.3 and closed at ₹1020.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1045.3 and a low of ₹1002 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10506.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.5 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The stock had a trading volume of 11041 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.