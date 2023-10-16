comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at 1189.8, up 4.02% from yesterday's 1143.85
BackBack

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at ₹1189.8, up 4.02% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

14 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 4.02 %. The stock closed at 1143.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1189.8 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord BiotechPremium
Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech had an open price of 1151.05 and a close price of 1150.65. The stock reached a high of 1170.4 and a low of 1128.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 12093.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1190 and the 52-week low is 900. A total of 6694 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:35:20 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech closed today at ₹1189.8, up 4.02% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

Concord Biotech's stock closed at 1189.8, with a 4.02% increase from the previous day. The net change in price was 45.95. The stock's closing price on the previous day was 1143.85.

16 Oct 2023, 05:45:29 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech's stock had a low price of 1139.05 and a high price of 1203.95 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:19:50 PM IST

Concord Biotech Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Concord Biotech Ltd stock is 900.05, while the 52-week high price is 1177.

16 Oct 2023, 03:02:28 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1188, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1188, with a percent change of 3.86 and a net change of 44.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:30:38 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1192.5, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1192.5. It shows a percent change of 4.25% and a net change of 48.65.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10:44 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock's current day's low price is 1139.05 and the high price is 1203.95.

16 Oct 2023, 01:42:40 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1188.05, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

Concord Biotech's stock price is currently at 1188.05. It has experienced a 3.86% increase, resulting in a net change of 44.2.

16 Oct 2023, 01:18:17 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1170.4, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1170.4 with a percent change of 2.32 and a net change of 26.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net change. The stock price has risen by 26.55, representing a gain for investors. Overall, this data suggests that Concord Biotech stock is performing well in the market.

16 Oct 2023, 01:15:17 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Concord Biotech stock is 1139.05, while the high price is 1177.

16 Oct 2023, 12:34:13 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1151.55, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is 1151.55. There has been a 0.67 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 7.7.

16 Oct 2023, 12:12:45 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is 1139.05, while the high price is 1157.85.

16 Oct 2023, 11:48:49 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1149.2, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is 1149.2. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.35, suggesting that the stock has experienced a positive change in value.

16 Oct 2023, 11:16:01 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Concord Biotech stock is 1139.05, while the high price is 1157.85.

16 Oct 2023, 11:14:17 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1150.2, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1150.2 with a percent change of 0.56. This means that the stock has increased by 0.56% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 6.35, indicating that it has increased by 6.35 from its previous closing price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24:26 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is 1139.05 and the high price is 1157.85.

16 Oct 2023, 10:20:11 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1157, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is 1157. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.15, which suggests that the stock price has increased by this amount.

16 Oct 2023, 09:41:39 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1157.8, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

Concord Biotech stock is currently trading at a price of 1157.8. There has been a 1.22% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 13.95.

16 Oct 2023, 09:00:10 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1155.95, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1150.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is 1155.95. There has been a 0.46 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.3.

16 Oct 2023, 08:12:56 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1150.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6694. The closing price for the stock was 1150.65.

