Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at 1189.8, up 4.02% from yesterday's 1143.85

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech closed today at ₹1189.8, up 4.02% from yesterday's ₹1143.85 Concord Biotech's stock closed at ₹1189.8, with a 4.02% increase from the previous day. The net change in price was ₹45.95. The stock's closing price on the previous day was ₹1143.85.

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range Concord Biotech's stock had a low price of ₹1139.05 and a high price of ₹1203.95 for the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Concord Biotech Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Concord Biotech Ltd stock is 900.05, while the 52-week high price is 1177.

Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1188, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹1143.85 The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1188, with a percent change of 3.86 and a net change of 44.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both percentage and net value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1192.5, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹1143.85 The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1192.5. It shows a percent change of 4.25% and a net change of 48.65.

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range Concord Biotech stock's current day's low price is ₹1139.05 and the high price is ₹1203.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1188.05, up 3.86% from yesterday's ₹1143.85 Concord Biotech's stock price is currently at ₹1188.05. It has experienced a 3.86% increase, resulting in a net change of 44.2. Click here for Concord Biotech News

Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1170.4, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹1143.85 The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1170.4 with a percent change of 2.32 and a net change of 26.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net change. The stock price has risen by ₹26.55, representing a gain for investors. Overall, this data suggests that Concord Biotech stock is performing well in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Concord Biotech stock is ₹1139.05, while the high price is ₹1177.

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1151.55, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1143.85 As of the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1151.55. There has been a 0.67 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 7.7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is ₹1139.05, while the high price is ₹1157.85.

Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1149.2, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1143.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1149.2. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.35, suggesting that the stock has experienced a positive change in value.

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Concord Biotech stock is ₹1139.05, while the high price is ₹1157.85.

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1150.2, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1143.85 The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1150.2 with a percent change of 0.56. This means that the stock has increased by 0.56% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 6.35, indicating that it has increased by ₹6.35 from its previous closing price.

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is ₹1139.05 and the high price is ₹1157.85.

Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1157, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1143.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1157. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.15, which suggests that the stock price has increased by this amount.

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1157.8, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹1143.85 Concord Biotech stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1157.8. There has been a 1.22% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 13.95.

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1155.95, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1150.65 The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1155.95. There has been a 0.46 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.3.