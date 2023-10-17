Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at ₹1174.9, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1189.8

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was ₹1139.05 and the close price was ₹1143.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1203.95 and a low of ₹1139.05 during the day. The market capitalization for Concord Biotech is ₹12,447.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1190 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,598 shares.
Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed today at ₹1174.9, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1189.8
Today, the closing price of Concord Biotech stock is ₹1174.9, representing a percent change of -1.25. The net change in price is -14.9 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1189.8.
Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|177.15
|9.65
|5.76
|175.8
|141.75
|33033.29
|R R Kabel
|1413.4
|10.65
|0.76
|1524.55
|1137.6
|15945.82
|Concord Biotech
|1174.9
|-14.9
|-1.25
|1203.95
|900.0
|12291.36
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|223.6
|1.8
|0.81
|257.95
|193.95
|9917.4
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|590.75
|4.05
|0.69
|611.0
|396.05
|9354.61
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Concord Biotech stock today was ₹1165, while the high price was ₹1212.3.
Concord Biotech Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Concord Biotech Ltd stock's 52 week low price was recorded at 900.05000, while its 52 week high price reached 1203.95000.
Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1169.65, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹1189.8
The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1169.65, with a percent change of -1.69 and a net change of -20.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.69% and has dropped by ₹20.15.
Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1175.65, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹1189.8
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1175.65. It has seen a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹14.15.
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
Concord Biotech stock's low price for the day was ₹1165, while the high price reached ₹1212.3.
Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1173.55, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹1189.8
The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1173.55, which represents a percentage change of -1.37. The net change in the stock price is -16.25.
Concord Biotech share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1148.47
|10 Days
|1117.16
|20 Days
|1058.98
|50 Days
|1021.11
|100 Days
|1021.11
|300 Days
|1021.11
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
Concord Biotech stock reached a low price of ₹1165 and a high price of ₹1212.3.
Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1175.4, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹1189.8
The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that its price is ₹1175.4 with a percent change of -1.21. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.21% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -14.4, indicating a decrease of ₹14.4 per share.
Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|173.1
|5.6
|3.34
|175.8
|141.75
|32278.09
|R R Kabel
|1423.1
|20.35
|1.45
|1524.55
|1137.6
|16055.26
|Concord Biotech
|1170.1
|-19.7
|-1.66
|1203.95
|900.0
|12241.14
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|226.0
|4.2
|1.89
|257.95
|193.95
|9917.4
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|585.85
|-0.85
|-0.14
|611.0
|396.05
|9277.02
Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1165.6, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹1189.8
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
Concord Biotech stock's current day's low price is ₹1165 and the high price is ₹1212.3.
Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1190, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1189.8
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1190. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a very slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small increase in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Concord Biotech stock has experienced a marginal increase in value.
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
Concord Biotech stock's low price for the day is ₹1181.2 and the high price is ₹1212.3.
Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1189.4, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1189.8
The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1189.4. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decline of ₹0.4 in the stock price.
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
Concord Biotech stock reached a low of ₹1181.2 and a high of ₹1212.3 during the current day.
Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1189.8, up 4.02% from yesterday's ₹1143.85
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1189.8, which represents a 4.02 percent increase. The net change is 45.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1143.85 on last trading day
On the last day, Concord Biotech had a BSE volume of 22,598 shares, with a closing price of ₹1143.85.
