Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at 1174.9, down -1.25% from yesterday's 1189.8

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was ₹1139.05 and the close price was ₹1143.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1203.95 and a low of ₹1139.05 during the day. The market capitalization for Concord Biotech is ₹12,447.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1190 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,598 shares.
Today, the closing price of Concord Biotech stock is ₹1174.9, representing a percent change of -1.25. The net change in price is -14.9 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1189.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|177.15
|9.65
|5.76
|175.8
|141.75
|33033.29
|R R Kabel
|1413.4
|10.65
|0.76
|1524.55
|1137.6
|15945.82
|Concord Biotech
|1174.9
|-14.9
|-1.25
|1203.95
|900.0
|12291.36
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|223.6
|1.8
|0.81
|257.95
|193.95
|9917.4
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|590.75
|4.05
|0.69
|611.0
|396.05
|9354.61
The low price of Concord Biotech stock today was ₹1165, while the high price was ₹1212.3.
Concord Biotech Ltd stock's 52 week low price was recorded at 900.05000, while its 52 week high price reached 1203.95000.
The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1169.65, with a percent change of -1.69 and a net change of -20.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.69% and has dropped by ₹20.15.
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1175.65. It has seen a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹14.15.
|JSW Infrastructure
|173.35
|5.85
|3.49
|175.8
|141.75
|32324.7
|R R Kabel
|1416.0
|13.25
|0.94
|1524.55
|1137.6
|15975.16
|Concord Biotech
|1175.7
|-14.1
|-1.19
|1203.95
|900.0
|12299.73
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|224.8
|3.0
|1.35
|257.95
|193.95
|9917.4
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|591.0
|4.3
|0.73
|611.0
|396.05
|9358.57
Concord Biotech stock's low price for the day was ₹1165, while the high price reached ₹1212.3.
The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1173.55, which represents a percentage change of -1.37. The net change in the stock price is -16.25.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1148.47
|10 Days
|1117.16
|20 Days
|1058.98
|50 Days
|1021.11
|100 Days
|1021.11
|300 Days
|1021.11
Concord Biotech stock reached a low price of ₹1165 and a high price of ₹1212.3.
The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that its price is ₹1175.4 with a percent change of -1.21. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.21% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -14.4, indicating a decrease of ₹14.4 per share.
|JSW Infrastructure
|173.1
|5.6
|3.34
|175.8
|141.75
|32278.09
|R R Kabel
|1423.1
|20.35
|1.45
|1524.55
|1137.6
|16055.26
|Concord Biotech
|1170.1
|-19.7
|-1.66
|1203.95
|900.0
|12241.14
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|226.0
|4.2
|1.89
|257.95
|193.95
|9917.4
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|585.85
|-0.85
|-0.14
|611.0
|396.05
|9277.02
Concord Biotech stock's current day's low price is ₹1165 and the high price is ₹1212.3.
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1190. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a very slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small increase in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Concord Biotech stock has experienced a marginal increase in value.
Concord Biotech stock's low price for the day is ₹1181.2 and the high price is ₹1212.3.
The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1189.4. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decline of ₹0.4 in the stock price.
Concord Biotech stock reached a low of ₹1181.2 and a high of ₹1212.3 during the current day.
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1189.8, which represents a 4.02 percent increase. The net change is 45.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Concord Biotech had a BSE volume of 22,598 shares, with a closing price of ₹1143.85.
