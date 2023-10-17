Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at 1174.9, down -1.25% from yesterday's 1189.8

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was ₹1139.05 and the close price was ₹1143.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1203.95 and a low of ₹1139.05 during the day. The market capitalization for Concord Biotech is ₹12,447.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1190 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.