Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at 1174.9, down -1.25% from yesterday's 1189.8

11 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 1189.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1174.9 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was 1139.05 and the close price was 1143.85. The stock reached a high of 1203.95 and a low of 1139.05 during the day. The market capitalization for Concord Biotech is 12,447.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1190 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,598 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:35 PM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed today at ₹1174.9, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1189.8

Today, the closing price of Concord Biotech stock is 1174.9, representing a percent change of -1.25. The net change in price is -14.9 compared to yesterday's closing price of 1189.8.

17 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure177.159.655.76175.8141.7533033.29
R R Kabel1413.410.650.761524.551137.615945.82
Concord Biotech1174.9-14.9-1.251203.95900.012291.36
TVS Supply Chain Solutions223.61.80.81257.95193.959917.4
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank590.754.050.69611.0396.059354.61
17 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Concord Biotech stock today was 1165, while the high price was 1212.3.

17 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Concord Biotech Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Concord Biotech Ltd stock's 52 week low price was recorded at 900.05000, while its 52 week high price reached 1203.95000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1169.65, down -1.69% from yesterday's ₹1189.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is 1169.65, with a percent change of -1.69 and a net change of -20.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.69% and has dropped by 20.15.

Click here for Concord Biotech AGM

17 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1175.65, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹1189.8

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1175.65. It has seen a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.15, which means the stock has decreased by 14.15.

17 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure173.355.853.49175.8141.7532324.7
R R Kabel1416.013.250.941524.551137.615975.16
Concord Biotech1175.7-14.1-1.191203.95900.012299.73
TVS Supply Chain Solutions224.83.01.35257.95193.959917.4
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank591.04.30.73611.0396.059358.57
17 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock's low price for the day was 1165, while the high price reached 1212.3.

17 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1173.55, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹1189.8

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1173.55, which represents a percentage change of -1.37. The net change in the stock price is -16.25.

Click here for Concord Biotech News

17 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1148.47
10 Days1117.16
20 Days1058.98
50 Days1021.11
100 Days1021.11
300 Days1021.11
17 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock reached a low price of 1165 and a high price of 1212.3.

17 Oct 2023, 01:08 PM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1175.4, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹1189.8

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that its price is 1175.4 with a percent change of -1.21. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.21% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -14.4, indicating a decrease of 14.4 per share.

17 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure173.15.63.34175.8141.7532278.09
R R Kabel1423.120.351.451524.551137.616055.26
Concord Biotech1170.1-19.7-1.661203.95900.012241.14
TVS Supply Chain Solutions226.04.21.89257.95193.959917.4
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank585.85-0.85-0.14611.0396.059277.02
17 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1165.6, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹1189.8

17 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock's current day's low price is 1165 and the high price is 1212.3.

17 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1190, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1189.8

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1190. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a very slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small increase in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Concord Biotech stock has experienced a marginal increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock's low price for the day is 1181.2 and the high price is 1212.3.

17 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1189.4, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1189.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is 1189.4. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, suggesting a decline of 0.4 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock reached a low of 1181.2 and a high of 1212.3 during the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1189.8, up 4.02% from yesterday's ₹1143.85

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1189.8, which represents a 4.02 percent increase. The net change is 45.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1143.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Concord Biotech had a BSE volume of 22,598 shares, with a closing price of 1143.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.