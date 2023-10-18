Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at 1168.15, down -0.07% from yesterday's 1169

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was ₹1201.05 and the close price was ₹1189.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1212.3 and a low of ₹1165 during the day. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is currently at ₹12,291.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1203.95 and the 52-week low is ₹900. A total of 6762 shares were traded on the BSE.
Concord Biotech stock closed at ₹1168.15 today, showing a slight decrease of -0.07% or -0.85 points from the previous closing price of ₹1169. This indicates that the stock had a slightly negative performance during the trading session.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|175.15
|-2.0
|-1.13
|178.0
|141.75
|32660.35
|R R Kabel
|1410.6
|-6.35
|-0.45
|1524.55
|1137.6
|15914.23
|Concord Biotech
|1168.15
|-0.85
|-0.07
|1212.3
|900.0
|12220.74
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|214.5
|-8.6
|-3.85
|257.95
|193.95
|9702.994
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|595.55
|4.8
|0.81
|611.0
|396.05
|9430.62
The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is ₹1157, while the high price is ₹1179.
The 52-week low price for Concord Biotech Ltd stock is 900.05, while the 52-week high price is 1214.25.
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1167.4. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹1.6.
The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1174.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -14.9, suggesting a decline of ₹14.9.
Concord Biotech stock reached a low of ₹1165 and a high of ₹1212.3 on the current day.
Concord Biotech stock is currently priced at ₹1174.9. It has experienced a decrease of 1.25% in its value, resulting in a net change of -14.9.
The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is ₹1165 and the high price is ₹1212.3.
Concord Biotech stock is currently priced at ₹1174.9, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -14.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of ₹14.9.
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1174.9 with a percent change of -1.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.25%. The net change is -14.9, implying a decrease of ₹14.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in its price.
Concord Biotech stock's low price for the day is ₹1165, while the high price is ₹1212.3.
The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1174.9, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -14.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.25% and a decrease in value by ₹14.9.
The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is ₹1165, while the high price is ₹1212.3.
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1174.9. The percent change is -1.25%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.9, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹14.9.
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1174.9, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -14.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.25% and the value has decreased by 14.9.
The current day's low price of Concord Biotech stock is ₹1165, while the high price is ₹1212.3.
The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is at ₹1174.9, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -14.9. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock for further changes in the coming days.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.91%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1174.9. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹14.9.
On the last day, Concord Biotech had a trading volume of 6762 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1189.8.
