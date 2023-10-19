Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹1167.95 and closed at ₹1169. The stock's high for the day was ₹1179 and the low was ₹1157. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,220.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1212.3 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 4932 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is ₹1150 and the high price is ₹1171.75.
The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1150 with a percent change of -1.55. This means that the stock has declined by 1.55% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -18.15, indicating a decrease of ₹18.15 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Concord Biotech stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.02%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1155. It has experienced a percent change of -1.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹13.15. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4932. The closing price of a share was ₹1169.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!