Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹1167.95 and closed at ₹1169. The stock's high for the day was ₹1179 and the low was ₹1157. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,220.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1212.3 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 4932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.