Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 1168.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1150 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at 1167.95 and closed at 1169. The stock's high for the day was 1179 and the low was 1157. The market capitalization of the company is 12,220.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1212.3 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock was 4932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is 1150 and the high price is 1171.75.

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1150, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹1168.15

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1150 with a percent change of -1.55. This means that the stock has declined by 1.55% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -18.15, indicating a decrease of 18.15 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Concord Biotech stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.02%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
19 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1155, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1168.15

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1155. It has experienced a percent change of -1.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13.15, which means the stock has decreased by 13.15. Overall, the stock has seen a small decline in value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1169 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4932. The closing price of a share was 1169.

