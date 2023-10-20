Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 1184.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1169.6 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day, the open price of Concord Biotech was 1158 and the close price was 1168.15. The stock had a high of 1190.45 and a low of 1150. The market capitalization of the company was 12,395.45 crores. The 52-week high of the stock was 1212.3 and the 52-week low was 900. The stock had a trading volume of 4995 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1169.6, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹1184.75

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1169.6. There has been a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by 15.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.01%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
20 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1184.85, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1168.15

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1184.85, which represents a 1.43% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 16.7, indicating a significant upward movement in the stock.

20 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1168.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume was 4995 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1168.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.