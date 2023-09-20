Hello User
Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 1013.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1003.2 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

The last day of trading for Concord Biotech saw an open price of 999.05 and a close price of 1013.65. The stock reached a high of 1020.4 and a low of 997.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 10,495.1 crore. The 52-week high for Concord Biotech is 1067.5, while the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock was 4942 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1013.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 4,942 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1,013.65.

