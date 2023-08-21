Hello User
Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:41 PM IST Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 941.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945.3 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's open price was 939.9 and the close price was 941.85. The stock reached a high of 942.8 and a low of 921.1. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.05 and the 52-week low is 900. The trading volume on the BSE was 45,127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 12:41 PM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹945.3, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹941.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is 945.3. There has been a 0.37% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.45.

21 Aug 2023, 12:06 PM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹952.05, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹941.85

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 952.05. There has been a 1.08 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.2, which means the stock has increased by 10.2.

Click here for Concord Biotech Profit Loss

21 Aug 2023, 11:42 AM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹958, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹941.85

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 958. There has been a 1.71% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.15.

21 Aug 2023, 11:10 AM IST CONCORD BIOTECH ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of CONCORD BIOTECH ORD stock is 921.1 and the high price is 957.95.

21 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹954.65, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹941.85

Concord Biotech stock currently has a price of 954.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.36, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 12.8, suggesting a positive movement.

21 Aug 2023, 10:40 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹941.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,127. The closing price for the shares was 941.85.

