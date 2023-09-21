Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 988.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 977.2 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was 990.2 and the close price was 1003.2. The stock reached a high of 1014.95 and a low of 985. The market capitalization for Concord Biotech is 10,338.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1067.5 and its 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 10,495 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹977.2, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹988.2

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 977.2 with a percent change of -1.11. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 1.11%. The net change is -11, indicating that the stock has decreased by 11 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock's value has decreased recently.

21 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1003.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,495. The closing price of the shares was 1003.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.