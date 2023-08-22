Hello User
Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 941.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 956.35 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was 939.9 and the close price was 941.85. The stock reached a high of 974 and a low of 921.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.05 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 171,678 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹956.35, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹941.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is 956.35. It has experienced a percent change of 1.54, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 14.5, suggesting a positive movement.

22 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹941.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 171,678. The closing price for the shares was 941.85.

