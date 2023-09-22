Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 966.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 977.05 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at 977.2 and closed at 988.2. The stock reached a high of 1001.25 and a low of 956.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 10,108.54 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1067.5 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 5568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.32%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹977.05, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹966.25

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 977.05. The stock has experienced a 1.12% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 10.8.

22 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹988.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5568. The closing price for the shares was 988.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.