Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹977.2 and closed at ₹988.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1001.25 and a low of ₹956.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹10,108.54 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1067.5 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the day was 5568 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.32%
|3 Months
|6 Months
|YTD
|1 Year
The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹977.05. The stock has experienced a 1.12% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 10.8.
On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5568. The closing price for the shares was ₹988.2.
