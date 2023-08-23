Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 993.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day, the open price of Concord Biotech was 942, and the close price was 956.35. The stock had a high of 1022 and a low of 936.25. The market capitalization was 0.0 cr, with a 52-week high of 987.05 and a 52-week low of 900. The BSE volume for the day was 326,675 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹995, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹993.45

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 995, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.16% and has gained 1.55 points.

23 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹993.45, up 3.88% from yesterday's ₹956.35

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 993.45. There has been a percent change of 3.88, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 37.1, which means that the stock has increased by 37.1 points. Overall, this data suggests that Concord Biotech stock is performing well and experiencing an upward trend.

23 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹956.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 326,675. The closing price for the day was 956.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.