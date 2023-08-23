Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Concord Biotech was ₹942, and the close price was ₹956.35. The stock had a high of ₹1022 and a low of ₹936.25. The market capitalization was 0.0 cr, with a 52-week high of 987.05 and a 52-week low of 900. The BSE volume for the day was 326,675 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.