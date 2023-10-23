comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

12 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 1172.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1158.05 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord BiotechPremium
Concord Biotech

The last day of trading for Concord Biotech saw an open price of 1184.9 and a close price of 1184.75. The stock had a high of 1189.95 and a low of 1160. The market capitalization for Concord Biotech is 12338.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1212.3 and the 52-week low is 900. The stock had a trading volume of 3139 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42:08 PM IST

Concord Biotech stock is currently priced at 1158.05 with a percent change of -1.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.25% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -14.6, which means there has been a decrease of 14.6 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34:36 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1176.87
10 Days1162.67
20 Days1104.34
50 Days1038.81
100 Days1038.81
300 Days1038.81
23 Oct 2023, 01:12:45 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is 1150 and the high price is 1175.

23 Oct 2023, 01:07:17 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:40:20 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure170.5-5.65-3.21186.15141.7531793.26
R R Kabel1355.25-11.4-0.831524.551137.615289.78
Concord Biotech1162.65-10.0-0.851212.3900.012163.2
TVS Supply Chain Solutions212.30.050.02257.95193.959452.66
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank581.0-3.9-0.67611.0396.059200.22
23 Oct 2023, 12:20:54 PM IST

Click here for Concord Biotech News

23 Oct 2023, 12:20:38 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is 1150, while the high price is 1175.

23 Oct 2023, 11:49:25 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:30:35 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure170.35-5.8-3.29186.15141.7531765.29
R R Kabel1329.0-37.65-2.751524.551137.614993.63
Concord Biotech1159.6-13.05-1.111212.3900.012131.29
TVS Supply Chain Solutions213.41.150.54257.95193.959452.66
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank582.75-2.15-0.37611.0396.059227.93
23 Oct 2023, 11:19:19 AM IST

Click here for Concord Biotech Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:12:51 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock reached a low of 1150 and a high of 1175 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:34:54 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure169.05-7.1-4.03186.15141.7531522.88
R R Kabel1324.35-42.3-3.11524.551137.614941.17
Concord Biotech1158.0-14.65-1.251212.3900.012114.56
TVS Supply Chain Solutions215.152.91.37257.95193.959452.66
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank583.0-1.9-0.32611.0396.059231.89
23 Oct 2023, 10:31:54 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:13:28 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Concord Biotech stock was 1150, while the high price reached 1175.

23 Oct 2023, 09:49:24 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 09:38:14 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.95%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Oct 2023, 09:02:31 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 08:22:28 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1184.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, there were a total of 3,139 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1,184.75.

