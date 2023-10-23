Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

The last day of trading for Concord Biotech saw an open price of ₹1184.9 and a close price of ₹1184.75. The stock had a high of ₹1189.95 and a low of ₹1160. The market capitalization for Concord Biotech is ₹12338.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1212.3 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The stock had a trading volume of 3139 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1158.05, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1172.65 Concord Biotech stock is currently priced at ₹1158.05 with a percent change of -1.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.25% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -14.6, which means there has been a decrease of ₹14.6 in the stock price.

Concord Biotech share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1176.87 10 Days 1162.67 20 Days 1104.34 50 Days 1038.81 100 Days 1038.81 300 Days 1038.81

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is ₹1150 and the high price is ₹1175.

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1158, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1172.65 The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1158. There has been a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -14.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.25% or ₹14.65.

Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Infrastructure 170.5 -5.65 -3.21 186.15 141.75 31793.26 R R Kabel 1355.25 -11.4 -0.83 1524.55 1137.6 15289.78 Concord Biotech 1162.65 -10.0 -0.85 1212.3 900.0 12163.2 TVS Supply Chain Solutions 212.3 0.05 0.02 257.95 193.95 9452.66 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 581.0 -3.9 -0.67 611.0 396.05 9200.22

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1159.75, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹1172.65 The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that its price is ₹1159.75. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.9, indicating a decrease of 12.9 in the stock's value. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value. Click here for Concord Biotech News

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Concord Biotech stock is ₹1150, while the high price is ₹1175.

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1158.05, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1172.65 The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1158.05 with a percent change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.25% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -14.6, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹14.6. Overall, this data suggests that Concord Biotech stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Infrastructure 170.35 -5.8 -3.29 186.15 141.75 31765.29 R R Kabel 1329.0 -37.65 -2.75 1524.55 1137.6 14993.63 Concord Biotech 1159.6 -13.05 -1.11 1212.3 900.0 12131.29 TVS Supply Chain Solutions 213.4 1.15 0.54 257.95 193.95 9452.66 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 582.75 -2.15 -0.37 611.0 396.05 9227.93

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1158, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1172.65 The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that its price is ₹1158, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -14.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage and net change. Click here for Concord Biotech Dividend

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range Concord Biotech stock reached a low of ₹1150 and a high of ₹1175 on the current day.

Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Infrastructure 169.05 -7.1 -4.03 186.15 141.75 31522.88 R R Kabel 1324.35 -42.3 -3.1 1524.55 1137.6 14941.17 Concord Biotech 1158.0 -14.65 -1.25 1212.3 900.0 12114.56 TVS Supply Chain Solutions 215.15 2.9 1.37 257.95 193.95 9452.66 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 583.0 -1.9 -0.32 611.0 396.05 9231.89

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1158.65, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹1172.65 The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1158.65. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -14, suggesting a decline of ₹14. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Concord Biotech stock was ₹1150, while the high price reached ₹1175.

Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1155.8, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹1172.65 The current data shows that the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1155.8. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹16.85.

Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.95% 3 Months -99999.99% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD -99999.99% 1 Year -99999.99%

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1179.4, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1184.75 The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1179.4. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.35, suggesting that the stock price has decreased by ₹5.35.

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1184.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, there were a total of 3,139 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1,184.75.