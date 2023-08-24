Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -3.24 %. The stock closed at 993.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 961.25 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹996.4 and closed at ₹993.45. The stock had a high of ₹1013.3 and a low of ₹940. The market capitalization was 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹1022 and ₹900 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,437 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:17:12 AM IST
