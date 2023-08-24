Hello User
Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -3.24 %. The stock closed at 993.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 961.25 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day, Concord Biotech's stock opened at 996.4 and closed at 993.45. The stock had a high of 1013.3 and a low of 940. The market capitalization was 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low were 1022 and 900 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53,437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹993.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech had a BSE volume of 53,437 shares. The closing price for the stock was 993.45.

