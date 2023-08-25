Hello User
Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:06 AM IST Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 961.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972.9 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

Concord Biotech's stock opened at 962.2 and closed at 961.25 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 981, while the low was 955.6. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 1022, while the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 33,756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹972.9, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹961.65

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 972.9. There has been a 1.17% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 11.25.

25 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹960, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹961.65

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 960. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of 1.65 in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹961.65, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹961.25

Concord Biotech stock is currently priced at 961.65, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.4.

25 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹961.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 33,756. The closing price for the shares was 961.25.

