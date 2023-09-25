Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Concord Biotech was ₹977.05, while the close price was ₹966.25. The stock had a high of ₹1002 and a low of ₹977.05. The company's market cap is ₹10259.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1067.5, and the 52-week low was ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 8344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹986.1. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹3.05.
On the last day of Concord Biotech's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 8,344. The closing price for the day was ₹966.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!