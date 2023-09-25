Hello User
Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 983.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 986.1 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day, the open price of Concord Biotech was 977.05, while the close price was 966.25. The stock had a high of 1002 and a low of 977.05. The company's market cap is 10259.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1067.5, and the 52-week low was 900. The BSE volume for the stock was 8344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹986.1, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹983.05

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 986.1. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.05.

25 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹966.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Concord Biotech's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 8,344. The closing price for the day was 966.25.

