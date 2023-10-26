Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at ₹1165.85, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech opened at ₹1158 and closed at ₹1158.05. The stock had a high of ₹1204.45 and a low of ₹1158. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹12,493.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1212.3, while the 52-week low is ₹900. The stock had a trading volume of 7976 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech closed today at ₹1165.85, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹1194.2
Today, the closing price of Concord Biotech stock was ₹1165.85, which represents a decrease of 2.37% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1194.2. The net change in the stock price was -28.35.
Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|172.2
|6.45
|3.89
|186.15
|141.75
|32110.26
|R R Kabel
|1337.0
|-29.7
|-2.17
|1524.55
|1137.6
|15083.89
|Concord Biotech
|1165.85
|-28.35
|-2.37
|1212.3
|900.0
|12196.68
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|209.95
|1.15
|0.55
|257.95
|193.95
|9213.878999999999
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|558.75
|-8.0
|-1.41
|611.0
|396.05
|8847.89
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
Concord Biotech stock reached a low price of ₹1134.9 today and a high price of ₹1192.75.
Concord Biotech Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price for Concord Biotech Ltd stock is 900.05, while the 52 week high price is 1214.25.
Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1163.05, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹1194.2
Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1163.05. There has been a percent change of -2.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.15, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹31.15.
Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|172.15
|6.4
|3.86
|186.15
|141.75
|32100.94
|R R Kabel
|1329.1
|-37.6
|-2.75
|1524.55
|1137.6
|14994.76
|Concord Biotech
|1158.3
|-35.9
|-3.01
|1212.3
|900.0
|12117.69
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|209.1
|0.3
|0.14
|257.95
|193.95
|9213.878999999999
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|554.6
|-12.15
|-2.14
|611.0
|396.05
|8782.17
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
Concord Biotech stock reached a low of ₹1134.9 and a high of ₹1192.75 during the current day's trading session.
Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1158.8, down -2.96% from yesterday's ₹1194.2
The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1158.8. There has been a percent change of -2.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -35.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹35.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1163, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹1194.2
The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1163, with a percent change of -2.61 and a net change of -31.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.61% and has experienced a net decrease of 31.2 points.
Concord Biotech share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1170.52
|10 Days
|1163.96
|20 Days
|1113.09
|50 Days
|1041.46
|100 Days
|1041.46
|300 Days
|1041.46
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
Concord Biotech stock reached a low of ₹1134.9 and a high of ₹1192.75 today.
Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1165.05, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹1194.2
Concord Biotech stock is currently priced at ₹1165.05, representing a percent change of -2.44. The net change is -29.15. This implies that the stock has decreased in value by 2.44% and the decrease in price amounts to ₹29.15.
Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|168.75
|3.0
|1.81
|186.15
|141.75
|31466.94
|R R Kabel
|1319.05
|-47.65
|-3.49
|1524.55
|1137.6
|14881.38
|Concord Biotech
|1162.35
|-31.85
|-2.67
|1212.3
|900.0
|12160.06
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|206.8
|-2.0
|-0.96
|257.95
|193.95
|9213.878999999999
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|555.15
|-11.6
|-2.05
|611.0
|396.05
|8790.88
Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1165.4, down -2.41% from yesterday's ₹1194.2
The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1165.4, with a percent change of -2.41 and a net change of -28.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.41% and has experienced a decrease of 28.8 points.
Click here for Concord Biotech News
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
Concord Biotech stock reached a low price of ₹1134.9 and a high price of ₹1192.75 on the current day.
Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1173.15, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹1194.2
The current stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹1173.15. The stock has experienced a 1.76% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -21.05.
Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|167.8
|2.05
|1.24
|186.15
|141.75
|31289.79
|R R Kabel
|1319.75
|-46.95
|-3.44
|1524.55
|1137.6
|14889.27
|Concord Biotech
|1171.8
|-22.4
|-1.88
|1212.3
|900.0
|12258.93
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|205.55
|-3.25
|-1.56
|257.95
|193.95
|9213.878999999999
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|553.0
|-13.75
|-2.43
|611.0
|396.05
|8756.84
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
Concord Biotech stock's low price for the day was ₹1134.9, while the high price reached was ₹1192.75.
Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1169.05, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹1194.2
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1169.05 with a percent change of -2.11. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.11% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -25.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹25.15.
Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Infrastructure
|168.9
|3.15
|1.9
|186.15
|141.75
|31494.91
|R R Kabel
|1318.45
|-48.25
|-3.53
|1524.55
|1137.6
|14874.61
|Concord Biotech
|1166.0
|-28.2
|-2.36
|1212.3
|900.0
|12198.25
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|204.5
|-4.3
|-2.06
|257.95
|193.95
|9213.878999999999
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|556.55
|-10.2
|-1.8
|611.0
|396.05
|8813.05
Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1167.1, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹1194.2
The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is ₹1167.1, which represents a percent change of -2.27. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.27%. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is -27.1, indicating a decrease of ₹27.1. Overall, this data suggests that Concord Biotech stock has experienced a decline in value.
Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range
Concord Biotech stock reached a low price of ₹1134.9 and a high price of ₹1192.75 on the current day.
Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1138.25, down -4.69% from yesterday's ₹1194.2
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1138.25. There has been a percent change of -4.69 and a net change of -55.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.69% and the value has decreased by ₹55.95.
Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.07%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1159.35, down -2.92% from yesterday's ₹1194.2
The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1159.35, with a percent change of -2.92 and a net change of -34.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.92% and the stock has lost ₹34.85 in value.
Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1158.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7976. The closing price for the shares was ₹1158.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!