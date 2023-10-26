comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at 1165.85, down -2.37% from yesterday's 1194.2
BackBack

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at ₹1165.85, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

15 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 1194.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1165.85 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord BiotechPremium
Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech opened at 1158 and closed at 1158.05. The stock had a high of 1204.45 and a low of 1158. The market capitalization of the company stands at 12,493.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1212.3, while the 52-week low is 900. The stock had a trading volume of 7976 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:47:26 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech closed today at ₹1165.85, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

Today, the closing price of Concord Biotech stock was 1165.85, which represents a decrease of 2.37% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1194.2. The net change in the stock price was -28.35.

26 Oct 2023, 06:27:34 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure172.26.453.89186.15141.7532110.26
R R Kabel1337.0-29.7-2.171524.551137.615083.89
Concord Biotech1165.85-28.35-2.371212.3900.012196.68
TVS Supply Chain Solutions209.951.150.55257.95193.959213.878999999999
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank558.75-8.0-1.41611.0396.058847.89
26 Oct 2023, 05:41:50 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock reached a low price of 1134.9 today and a high price of 1192.75.

26 Oct 2023, 03:15:03 PM IST

Concord Biotech Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Concord Biotech Ltd stock is 900.05, while the 52 week high price is 1214.25.

26 Oct 2023, 03:11:08 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1163.05, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is 1163.05. There has been a percent change of -2.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.15, which means the stock price has decreased by 31.15.

26 Oct 2023, 02:30:35 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure172.156.43.86186.15141.7532100.94
R R Kabel1329.1-37.6-2.751524.551137.614994.76
Concord Biotech1158.3-35.9-3.011212.3900.012117.69
TVS Supply Chain Solutions209.10.30.14257.95193.959213.878999999999
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank554.6-12.15-2.14611.0396.058782.17
26 Oct 2023, 02:29:13 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock reached a low of 1134.9 and a high of 1192.75 during the current day's trading session.

26 Oct 2023, 02:25:51 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1158.8, down -2.96% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1158.8. There has been a percent change of -2.96, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -35.4, suggesting a decrease of 35.4 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:54:59 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1163, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1163, with a percent change of -2.61 and a net change of -31.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.61% and has experienced a net decrease of 31.2 points.

26 Oct 2023, 01:37:21 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1170.52
10 Days1163.96
20 Days1113.09
50 Days1041.46
100 Days1041.46
300 Days1041.46
26 Oct 2023, 01:19:32 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock reached a low of 1134.9 and a high of 1192.75 today.

26 Oct 2023, 01:12:15 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1165.05, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

Concord Biotech stock is currently priced at 1165.05, representing a percent change of -2.44. The net change is -29.15. This implies that the stock has decreased in value by 2.44% and the decrease in price amounts to 29.15.

26 Oct 2023, 12:34:54 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure168.753.01.81186.15141.7531466.94
R R Kabel1319.05-47.65-3.491524.551137.614881.38
Concord Biotech1162.35-31.85-2.671212.3900.012160.06
TVS Supply Chain Solutions206.8-2.0-0.96257.95193.959213.878999999999
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank555.15-11.6-2.05611.0396.058790.88
26 Oct 2023, 12:29:27 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1165.4, down -2.41% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1165.4, with a percent change of -2.41 and a net change of -28.8. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.41% and has experienced a decrease of 28.8 points.

Click here for Concord Biotech News

26 Oct 2023, 12:23:17 PM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock reached a low price of 1134.9 and a high price of 1192.75 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:49:43 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1173.15, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1173.15. The stock has experienced a 1.76% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -21.05.

26 Oct 2023, 11:33:51 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure167.82.051.24186.15141.7531289.79
R R Kabel1319.75-46.95-3.441524.551137.614889.27
Concord Biotech1171.8-22.4-1.881212.3900.012258.93
TVS Supply Chain Solutions205.55-3.25-1.56257.95193.959213.878999999999
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank553.0-13.75-2.43611.0396.058756.84
26 Oct 2023, 11:22:43 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock's low price for the day was 1134.9, while the high price reached was 1192.75.

26 Oct 2023, 11:08:12 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1169.05, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1169.05 with a percent change of -2.11. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.11% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -25.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 25.15.

26 Oct 2023, 10:44:43 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure168.93.151.9186.15141.7531494.91
R R Kabel1318.45-48.25-3.531524.551137.614874.61
Concord Biotech1166.0-28.2-2.361212.3900.012198.25
TVS Supply Chain Solutions204.5-4.3-2.06257.95193.959213.878999999999
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank556.55-10.2-1.8611.0396.058813.05
26 Oct 2023, 10:39:30 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1167.1, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1167.1, which represents a percent change of -2.27. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.27%. Additionally, the net change in the stock price is -27.1, indicating a decrease of 27.1. Overall, this data suggests that Concord Biotech stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:11:23 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock reached a low price of 1134.9 and a high price of 1192.75 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 09:57:23 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1138.25, down -4.69% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1138.25. There has been a percent change of -4.69 and a net change of -55.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.69% and the value has decreased by 55.95.

26 Oct 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.07%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Oct 2023, 09:22:11 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1159.35, down -2.92% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1159.35, with a percent change of -2.92 and a net change of -34.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.92% and the stock has lost 34.85 in value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:20:09 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1158.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7976. The closing price for the shares was 1158.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App