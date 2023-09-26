Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 992.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 999.25 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

Concord Biotech's stock opened at 986.1 and closed at 983.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1011.25 and a low of 983.3 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,406.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1067.5 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 6,447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹999.25, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹992.05

Concord Biotech stock is currently trading at a price of 999.25. There has been a 0.73% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.2. This data indicates a positive performance for the stock.

26 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.12%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹994.7, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹983.05

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 994.7, with a percentage change of 1.19. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 11.65, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

26 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹983.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,447. The closing price of the shares was 983.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.