Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at 1203, up 3.38% from yesterday's 1163.65

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹1177.95 and closed at ₹1194.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1192.75 and a low of ₹1134.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹12196.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1212.3 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The stock had a trading volume of 13732 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.