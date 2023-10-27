Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech closed today at 1203, up 3.38% from yesterday's 1163.65

11 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 3.38 %. The stock closed at 1163.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1203 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at 1177.95 and closed at 1194.2. The stock reached a high of 1192.75 and a low of 1134.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 12196.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1212.3 and the 52-week low is 900. The stock had a trading volume of 13732 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech closed today at ₹1203, up 3.38% from yesterday's ₹1163.65

Concord Biotech stock closed at 1203 today, showing a 3.38% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 1163.65. The net change in price was 39.35.

27 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure176.13.92.26186.15141.7532837.5
R R Kabel1346.312.250.921524.551137.615188.81
Concord Biotech1203.039.353.381212.3900.012585.33
TVS Supply Chain Solutions210.550.90.43257.95193.959150.35
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank569.315.652.83611.0396.059014.95
27 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock's low price today was 1175.8 and the high price was 1258.

27 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1210.25, up 4% from yesterday's ₹1163.65

Concord Biotech stock is currently trading at a price of 1210.25. The stock has seen a 4% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 46.6.

Click here for Concord Biotech Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure177.054.852.82186.15141.7533014.65
R R Kabel1346.512.450.931524.551137.615191.06
Concord Biotech1214.851.154.41212.3900.012708.78
TVS Supply Chain Solutions210.050.40.19257.95193.959150.35
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank568.614.952.7611.0396.059003.86
27 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1216.1, up 4.51% from yesterday's ₹1163.65

Concord Biotech stock is currently priced at 1216.1, with a 4.51% increase in value. This represents a net change of 52.45.

27 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1221.1, up 4.94% from yesterday's ₹1163.65

Concord Biotech stock is currently trading at a price of 1221.1. It has seen a percent change of 4.94, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 57.45, showing an increase in value. Overall, the current data suggests that Concord Biotech stock has experienced a significant upward movement.

27 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1175.56
10 Days1168.72
20 Days1123.19
50 Days1044.78
100 Days1044.78
300 Days1044.78
27 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Concord Biotech stock is 1175.8 and the high price is 1258.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1224, up 5.19% from yesterday's ₹1163.65

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1224. It has experienced a percent change of 5.19 and a net change of 60.35.

27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure178.055.853.4186.15141.7533201.12
R R Kabel1346.8512.80.961524.551137.615195.01
Concord Biotech1239.575.856.521212.3900.012967.18
TVS Supply Chain Solutions210.71.050.5257.95193.959150.35
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank570.016.352.95611.0396.059026.03
27 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1245.4, up 7.03% from yesterday's ₹1163.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is 1245.4. There has been a 7.03% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 81.75.

Click here for Concord Biotech News

27 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Concord Biotech stock is 1246.55 and the low is 1175.8.

27 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1212.15, up 4.17% from yesterday's ₹1163.65

The current stock price of Concord Biotech is 1212.15. This represents a percent change of 4.17 and a net change of 48.5.

27 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure177.55.33.08186.15141.7533098.56
R R Kabel1349.014.951.121524.551137.615219.27
Concord Biotech1213.149.454.251212.3900.012690.99
TVS Supply Chain Solutions211.01.350.64257.95193.959150.35
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank572.518.853.4611.0396.059065.62
27 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1205, up 3.55% from yesterday's ₹1163.65

Concord Biotech stock is currently trading at a price of 1205, with a 3.55% increase in value. The net change for the stock is 41.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock's price.

Click here for Concord Biotech Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Concord Biotech stock is 1175.8 and the high price is 1221.95.

27 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Infrastructure176.34.12.38186.15141.7532874.79
R R Kabel1344.6510.60.791524.551137.615170.19
Concord Biotech1188.1524.52.111212.3900.012429.97
TVS Supply Chain Solutions211.151.50.72257.95193.959150.35
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank572.018.353.31611.0396.059057.7
27 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1190.2, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹1163.65

Concord Biotech stock is currently trading at a price of 1190.2. The stock has seen a percent change of 2.28, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 26.55, suggesting a significant increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Today's Price range

Concord Biotech stock reached a low of 1175.8 and a high of 1198.8 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Concord Biotech share price update :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1165.85, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1165.85, with a percent change of -2.37% and a net change of -28.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.37%, resulting in a decrease of 28.35.

27 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
27 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1165.85, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹1194.2

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the stock price is 1165.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.37%, resulting in a net change of -28.35.

27 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1194.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,732. The closing price for the shares was 1,194.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.