Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech opened at ₹997.85 and closed at ₹992.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1006.55 and a low of ₹991.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,453.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.50 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the day was 5282 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
