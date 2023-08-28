Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Soar

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹955 and closed at ₹961.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹992.95, while the lowest price was ₹951. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1022 and a low of ₹900. A total of 57,754 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.