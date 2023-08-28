Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Soar

1 min read.Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM ISTLivemint
Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 975.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 981.95 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech's stock opened at ₹955 and closed at ₹961.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹992.95, while the lowest price was ₹951. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1022 and a low of ₹900. A total of 57,754 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Aug 2023, 09:40:48 AM IST
Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹981.95, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹975.35
The current data for Concord Biotech's stock shows that the price is ₹981.95, with a percent change of 0.68. This means that the stock has increased by 0.68% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 6.6, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹6.6 in value.
28 Aug 2023, 09:07:52 AM IST
Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹975.35, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹961.65
Concord Biotech stock has a current price of ₹975.35, which represents a 1.42% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 13.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
28 Aug 2023, 08:15:42 AM IST
Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹961.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 57,754. The closing price for the day was ₹961.65.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!