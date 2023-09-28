Hello User
Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 1002 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1015.65 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, the open price of Concord Biotech was 991.95 and the close price was 1002. The stock had a high of 1023.15 and a low of 991.95. The market capitalization of the company was 10,625.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1067.5 and 900 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1002 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech had a volume of 5846 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1002.

