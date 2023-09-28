Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of Concord Biotech was ₹991.95 and the close price was ₹1002. The stock had a high of ₹1023.15 and a low of ₹991.95. The market capitalization of the company was ₹10,625.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1067.5 and ₹900 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5846 shares.

