Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 975.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 997.15 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day, the open price of Concord Biotech was 976.05 and the close price was 975.35. The stock had a high of 1000.85 and a low of 974.3. The market capitalization was 0.0 crores. The 52-week high was 1022 and the 52-week low was 900. The BSE volume for the day was 37,328 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹997.15, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹975.35

The current data of Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 997.15. There has been a percent change of 2.24, indicating an increase in value. The net change in price is 21.8, suggesting a significant rise in the stock's value.

29 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹975.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,328. The closing price of the shares was 975.35.

