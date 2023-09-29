Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Concord Biotech had an open price of ₹1024.95 and a close price of ₹1015.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1049.85 and a low of ₹1013.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Concord Biotech is ₹10,880.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1067.5 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,053 shares.
29 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1015.65 on last trading day
