LIVE UPDATES

Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:49 AM IST Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 969.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.1 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Concord Biotech was 995 and the closing price was 997.15. The stock reached a high of 1004.85 and a low of 962 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 29,029 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:49:28 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹971.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹969.75

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 971.1 with a percent change of 0.14. The net change is 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14% and the net change is positive at 1.35. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

30 Aug 2023, 09:02:33 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹965.95, down -3.13% from yesterday's ₹997.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is 965.95. There has been a percent change of -3.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -31.2, suggesting a decrease of 31.2.

30 Aug 2023, 08:19:41 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹997.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,029. The closing price of the shares was 997.15.

