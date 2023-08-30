Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Soars in Trading
Concord Biotech stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 969.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.1 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the opening price of Concord Biotech was ₹995 and the closing price was ₹997.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1004.85 and a low of ₹962 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022 and the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the day was 29,029 shares.
30 Aug 2023, 09:49:28 AM IST
Concord Biotech share price NSE Live :Concord Biotech trading at ₹971.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹969.75
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹971.1 with a percent change of 0.14. The net change is 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14% and the net change is positive at 1.35. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.
30 Aug 2023, 09:02:33 AM IST
Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹965.95, down -3.13% from yesterday's ₹997.15
Based on the current data, the stock price of Concord Biotech is ₹965.95. There has been a percent change of -3.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -31.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹31.2.
30 Aug 2023, 08:19:41 AM IST
Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹997.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,029. The closing price of the shares was ₹997.15.
