Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was ₹1179.85, while the close price was ₹1163.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1258 and a low of ₹1175.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12585.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1258, while the 52-week low is ₹900. The BSE volume for the day was 17056 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is ₹1198.75. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹11.1 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,056. The closing price for the shares was ₹1163.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!