Concord Biotech share price Today Live Updates : Concord Biotech Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1209.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1198.75 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord Biotech

On the last day of trading, the open price for Concord Biotech was 1179.85, while the close price was 1163.65. The stock reached a high of 1258 and a low of 1175.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 12585.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1258, while the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 17056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Concord Biotech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.66%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Today :Concord Biotech trading at ₹1198.75, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1209.85

The current data for Concord Biotech stock shows that the price is 1198.75. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.1, suggesting a decrease of 11.1 in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹1163.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,056. The closing price for the shares was 1163.65.

