Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
LIVE UPDATES

Concord Biotech Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Concord Biotech stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 969.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 962.55 per share. Investors should monitor Concord Biotech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Concord BiotechPremium
Concord Biotech

On the last day, the open price of Concord Biotech was 966.05 and the close price was 969.75. The stock reached a high of 977.5 and a low of 959.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022 and the 52-week low is 900. The BSE volume for the day was 16,544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:11:53 AM IST

Concord Biotech share price Live :Concord Biotech closed at ₹969.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Concord Biotech on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 16,544. The closing price for the stock was 969.75.

